73% of stray dogs surveyed not sterilised: Corporation report

CHENNAI: Chennai’s stray dog population has surged, reaching to around 1.8 lakh in 2024, from 57,336 in 2018, according to a recent survey conducted by the Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB), and Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS). The survey reveals that only 27% of the city’s stray dogs have undergone sterilisation, leaving the remaining 73% reproductively active, which raises concerns about further population growth.

The data shows a stark disparity in sterilisation rates across the city’s 15 zones, largely due to uneven distribution of animal birth control (ABC) centres. Zones 12 and 13, which have higher access to these centres, recorded fewer stray dogs, with only 985 and 2,158 dogs, respectively. In contrast, northern zones, particularly zones 7, 3, and 4, have significantly lower sterilisation rates, leading to a higher concentration of stray dogs. Zone 7 alone has the highest stray dog count at 5,625, underscoring the need for greater focus on animal birth control in these areas.

Karlette Anne Fernandes, director of WVS DogPop Taskforce, warned that without focused ABC efforts in the north zones, the dog population will continue to increase exponentially. “As female dogs are able to breed up to 12 puppies in six months, the numbers could spike if preventive measures are not properly implemented,” she said. The survey also indicated that 18% of female dogs were observed to be lactating, further contributing to the rapid breeding cycle.