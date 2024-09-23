MG unveils new CUV Windsor

CHENNAI: JSW MG Motor India announced the prices for the recently launched MG Windsor, starting at Rs 13,49,800 (Ex-showroom). It is touted to be India’s first intelligent CUV that combines the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV offering a luxurious business-class experience to customers.

The CUV is offered with futuristic aerodynamic design, spacious interiors, reassuring safety, smart connectivity, driving comfort, and many hi-tech features. In addition, customers are ensured of lifetime warranty on the battery for the first owner, assured 60% buyback after three years, and one-year free charging at public chargers using the eHUB by MG app. The Windsor will be available in four colour options: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.

The car was unveiled at FPL MG Ambattur by Lydian Nadhaswaram, composer and singer, Nanditha Jennifer, actress, Ranjith Kumar, ASM, JSW MG Motor India, and Srinivasan, SVP, FPL.

The Windsor features an AeroGlide design language, which is futuristic. The interiors have Aero Lounge seats that can be reclined to 135 degrees, coupled with the expansive Infinity View Glass Roof, adding to the business class experience. Immersive entertainment and smart connectivity features are powered by a massive 15.6” Grandview Touch Display in the central console.