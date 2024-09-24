Tamil Nadu govt allots houses to families of Kannapar thidal in Moolakothalam after two decades

CHENNAI: Ending the two-decade-long struggle of 114 families residing at the corporation-run shelter in Kannappar Thidal, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday issued housing allotment orders for them. The authorities have planned to resettle the families at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements at Moolakothalam.

The beneficiary contribution that each family was to pay for their house had initially worked out to Rs 4.27 lakh. However, the city corporation later decided to fund two-thirds of this amount, bringing it down to Rs 1.42 lakh per family. The residents can pay this amount in instalments.

These families were evicted from the streets near Nehru Stadium in 2002 and relocated to the Kannappar Thidal shelter. Over the years, as residents increased in the building, many families found themselves cramped into small spaces, unable to even stretch their legs.

In 2023, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the shelter following Cyclone Michaung and promised the residents that housing would be provided to them before 2024 monsoon.

Initially, it was proposed to relocate them to Kannagi Nagar, but following opposition from the families as the site was far from their workplaces, the Moolakothalam tenements were decided on. Protesting the Rs 4.27 lakh beneficiary contribution, the residents staged a protest in August this year, demanding free housing.

Speaking at an event held to hand over the allotment orders on Monday, Udhayanidhi said, “Just as food and water are basic necessities, housing is equally vital. During the 2021 election, CM Stalin assured the residents that they would receive housing, and now that promise has been fulfilled. The 22-year dream of these residents has come true.”