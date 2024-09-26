Wife of former DGP duped of Rs 90k by fraudster in Chennai

CHENNAI: The wife of former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police and former Chennai City Police Commissioner, the late S Sripal, was cheated of Rs 90,000 by a fraudster. The victim, Kamalie of T Nagar, received a call on Tuesday from a person who claimed to be an officer from Mumbai Police.

The caller alleged that Kamalie’s mobile number was involved in illegal activities and would be deactivated within two hours. The fraudster threatened her with arrest unless she complied with certain instructions. To supposedly verify her involvement in the alleged crime, Kamalie was asked to transfer Rs 90,000 to a bank account, with assurances that the amount would be returned.

Kamalie made the transfer, but later realised that she had been scammed. She lodged a complaint with the local police and an investigation has been initiated.