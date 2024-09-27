Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha’s ‘Porombokkiyal’ to discuss the science of the commons

“All artists, art forms and art spaces are equal.”
Archanaa Seker, a volunteer for Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha’s upcoming event ‘Porombokkiyal’, talks about the politics of art and knowledge in conversation with TNIE.
What is Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha?
The Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha is an initiative that attempts to “equalise artists, art forms and art spaces,” Archanaa says.
“Over the past 10 years, the aim of the initiative has expanded from focusing on the arts and artists, to providing art training through the ‘kalaikoodam’ and promoting art as a livelihood,” she adds.
By taking art to the people, the initiative aims to put the places and people on the map, by drawing attention to their art, culture and their ways of living, Archanaa says.
“The goal is to build long-lasting relationships.”
What is Porombokkiyal? How is it different from previous Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha events?
“A few years ago, fisherman Palayam Anna and activist Nityanand Jayaraman held a lecture demonstration. They talked about the oral transfer of knowledge within the fishing community and the scientific practices of fishers cultivated through lived experience. The lecture highlighted science from the grassroots, independent of institutional practice,” Archanaa says.
Conversations like this challenge people’s tendency to perceive science as synonymous with institutional knowledge and undervalue the science of the commons kept alive by oral traditions, she adds.
Porombokkiyal comprises four such conversations between old friends with shared knowledge of their respective fields of expertise.
In the first conversation, titled ‘Life on the Shores: Women Prawn Pickers of Pazhaverkadu’, Dhanam Arumugam from Thangal in Pazhaverkadu will be sharing her experiences as a custodian of a delicate ecosystem embodied by a self-sufficient, traditional economy that thrives on shared-use spaces with J Prashanth, an activist from Chennai and co-founder of the Chennai Climate Action Group.
Dhanam has been collecting prawns and oysters as well as herding cattle for over 31 years.
In the second conversation, ‘Seeds of Survival: Rice Stories from Thiruvannamalai’, E Lenindhasan and Baskar Manimegalai from Thiruvannamalai will be discussing the impact of reviving traditional varieties of rice suited for cultivation in rainfed lands while knowledge of traditional crops and agricultural practices have been lost. Also on stage will be Aparna Karthikeyan, an independent journalist from Chennai and author of Nine Rupees an Hour.
E Lenindhasan is a full-time organic farmer and rice conservationist. His efforts in preserving heirloom varieties and resisting mono-cropping alongside organic farming have resulted in satisfied farmers and thriving fields.
Baskar Manimegalai is a renowned educator and intellectual dedicated to democratizing education and fostering inclusive learning. He is the founder of the Aambal soap production unit, Director of Nammalvar Multiversity, and the founder of Jeevakaa – Centre for Peace and Happiness.
In the next conversation, ‘Beyond the Flock: The Science and Art of Goat Herding’, A Thangavelu from Pookulam near Muthukulathur will be sharing his insights on traditional herding as one of the last practitioners of transhumance, an ancient migratory practice of pastoralists from Ramnad to Tanjore with Kadhir Nambi, a journalist
Thangavelu is a pastoralist with over 30 years of experience who has dedicated his life to managing sheep flocks.
‘Wind and Rhythm: The Living Tradition of Mukavinai’ - Sasikumar P will be talking about the rare double-reed wind instrument integral to Tamil Nadu’s traditional performances and his efforts to revitalise a dying tradition with TM Krishna, a musician, writer and activist from Chennai.
Sasikumar is a talented musician and Kattaikkuttu theatre performer. After completing his undergraduate studies and a Postgraduate Diploma in Performing Arts at Ashoka University, Sasikumar initiated “The Mukavinai Project."
All conversations will touch upon themes of culture, science, history, ethics and occupation.
“It is necessary to note that these conversations are not interviews, nor are they a showcase of the people. Rather it is a conversation between friends who have a sound understanding of each other’s work,” Archanaa says.
In these sessions, one person shares their experiences and knowledge thus gained, while another translates the language of the land and interprets specialised terms pertaining to their livelihoods, she adds.
“The audience must be prepared to get uncomfortable with the existing structure of knowledge generation and preservation. Science is everywhere but we only seem to value expertise that exists within the folds of educational institutes without acknowledging that knowledge exists where degrees do not.”