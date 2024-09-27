Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha’s ‘Porombokkiyal’ to discuss the science of the commons

Porombokkiyal comprises four such conversations between old friends with shared knowledge of their respective fields of expertise.

In the first conversation, titled ‘Life on the Shores: Women Prawn Pickers of Pazhaverkadu’, Dhanam Arumugam from Thangal in Pazhaverkadu will be sharing her experiences as a custodian of a delicate ecosystem embodied by a self-sufficient, traditional economy that thrives on shared-use spaces with J Prashanth, an activist from Chennai and co-founder of the Chennai Climate Action Group.

Dhanam has been collecting prawns and oysters as well as herding cattle for over 31 years.

In the second conversation, ‘Seeds of Survival: Rice Stories from Thiruvannamalai’, E Lenindhasan and Baskar Manimegalai from Thiruvannamalai will be discussing the impact of reviving traditional varieties of rice suited for cultivation in rainfed lands while knowledge of traditional crops and agricultural practices have been lost. Also on stage will be Aparna Karthikeyan, an independent journalist from Chennai and author of Nine Rupees an Hour.

E Lenindhasan is a full-time organic farmer and rice conservationist. His efforts in preserving heirloom varieties and resisting mono-cropping alongside organic farming have resulted in satisfied farmers and thriving fields.

Baskar Manimegalai is a renowned educator and intellectual dedicated to democratizing education and fostering inclusive learning. He is the founder of the Aambal soap production unit, Director of Nammalvar Multiversity, and the founder of Jeevakaa – Centre for Peace and Happiness.

In the next conversation, ‘Beyond the Flock: The Science and Art of Goat Herding’, A Thangavelu from Pookulam near Muthukulathur will be sharing his insights on traditional herding as one of the last practitioners of transhumance, an ancient migratory practice of pastoralists from Ramnad to Tanjore with Kadhir Nambi, a journalist

Thangavelu is a pastoralist with over 30 years of experience who has dedicated his life to managing sheep flocks.

‘Wind and Rhythm: The Living Tradition of Mukavinai’ - Sasikumar P will be talking about the rare double-reed wind instrument integral to Tamil Nadu’s traditional performances and his efforts to revitalise a dying tradition with TM Krishna, a musician, writer and activist from Chennai.

Sasikumar is a talented musician and Kattaikkuttu theatre performer. After completing his undergraduate studies and a Postgraduate Diploma in Performing Arts at Ashoka University, Sasikumar initiated “The Mukavinai Project."