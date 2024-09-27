Five nabbed after raids at overseas job agencies in Chennai

CHENNAI: Following a request from the Protector of Emigrants (PoE) in Chennai, a joint raid was conducted by the Job Racket Investigation Wing of the Central Crime Branch and PoE officers on Wednesday, targeting unauthorised overseas employment agencies in the city.

Five men were arrested during the operation, and a number of items were seized, including 146 Indian passports, 15 visa forms, 7 computers, 24 laptops, 15 phones, hard disks, printers, swiping machines, an iPad, and CPUs.

The raid identified 9 companies operating without a license, offering false promises of employment in Gulf countries, Singapore, and Malaysia. Those arrested include Syed Mohammed Sahabuddin, MD of SIMA Consultancy in Thousand Lights; Ramkumar, MD of Aram Vissa Pvt Ltd in Anna Salai; Mageshwaran, manager of Aram Vissa; Karthick Babu, consultant of Migrantz Service Pvt Ltd in Egmore; and Eesa Mariya Babu, MD of Business Point HR Solutions Pvt Ltd in Kolathur. After inquiry, all five were remanded in judicial custody.

Unauthorised agencies list

The police provided a list of the nine unauthorised agencies involved: Aram Vissa Pvt Ltd at Anna Salai; SIMA Consultancy at Thousand Lights; A1 Rahman HR Professional Group at Teynampet; Viinman Overseas at Kodambakkam; ISO Manpower Consultancy at Ashok Nagar; Best Man Power Services at Meenambakkam; Business Point HR Solutions at Kolathur; Asia HR Consultant at Aminjikarai; and Migrantz Service Pvt Ltd at Egmore.

Victims who have been defrauded by these companies have been urged to file complaints at the Chennai City Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery.