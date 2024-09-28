Female force at fashion fiesta

CHENNAI: Seventy-seven days ago, Arti Bagdy and 45 entrepreneurs across the country walked out of the Hyatt Regency’s door. They had just packed after a successful two-day event, exploring creative and transformation boundaries. Displaying high-end fashion, jewellery, home decor, and other products, the team left the venue promising to come back with more varieties that cater to more customers.

Over the next two months, Arti received 250 applications from various labels. They were trying to secure a spot at the Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione’s (ABFC) grand finale, which was held in the city on September 26 and 27. “This grand finale edit of 2024 is a Diwali special. The theme and purpose of the show are to celebrate festivities with colours, and karigars and to bring entire families and friends together,” shared Arti, a fashion entrepreneur and the founder of ABFC.

In this edition, the ABFC brand curated eight fine jewellers from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Jaipur. “It is only fine jewellery, heirloom pieces, Swarovski, diamonds, and gold. This adds to the value of the festivities and the upcoming wedding season later in the year,” she said.

The event gave a platform to first-time exhibitors too. “We have heard a lot about the popularity and the reach of Arti Bagdy’s events. So, we thought it would be a good exposure for our brand if we came here. This is my first time with ABFC and at Chennai. I am excited for the people here to experience what we have created for kids,” shared Mala Agarwal from Simone Jewels based out of Hyderabad, who specialises in fine and silver jewellery.