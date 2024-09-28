Female force at fashion fiesta

CHENNAI: Seventy-seven days ago, Arti Bagdy and 45 entrepreneurs across the country walked out of the Hyatt Regency’s door. They had just packed after a successful two-day event, exploring creative and transformation boundaries. Displaying high-end fashion, jewellery, home decor, and other products, the team left the venue promising to come back with more varieties that cater to more customers.
Over the next two months, Arti received 250 applications from various labels. They were trying to secure a spot at the Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione’s (ABFC) grand finale, which was held in the city on September 26 and 27. “This grand finale edit of 2024 is a Diwali special. The theme and purpose of the show are to celebrate festivities with colours, and karigars and to bring entire families and friends together,” shared Arti, a fashion entrepreneur and the founder of ABFC.
In this edition, the ABFC brand curated eight fine jewellers from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Jaipur. “It is only fine jewellery, heirloom pieces, Swarovski, diamonds, and gold. This adds to the value of the festivities and the upcoming wedding season later in the year,” she said.
The event gave a platform to first-time exhibitors too. “We have heard a lot about the popularity and the reach of Arti Bagdy’s events. So, we thought it would be a good exposure for our brand if we came here. This is my first time with ABFC and at Chennai. I am excited for the people here to experience what we have created for kids,” shared Mala Agarwal from Simone Jewels based out of Hyderabad, who specialises in fine and silver jewellery.
Arti has had many an experience with customers coming in to buy the special somethings for their D-day from her exhibitions. “This one person, who was probably in her fifties, came up to me and said, ‘We did my entire trousseau shopping at your exhibition 20 years back’. One of my designers now says, ‘Auntie, I bought all my wedding outfits from you. And today, I have evolved and am showcasing with you’. So these instances add some meaning to all the madness we do here,” shared Arti.
From bright Indo-western outfits to pastel co-ord sets, the 55 stalls of which more than 50 were women-led labels showcased their best buys. “I like how women single-handedly are running this show. And you can see that when you enter the venue — the pop-up of colours, intricate designs, and the thoughtfulness behind fabric selection. Only women can understand other women and put up an array of collections like this for a festive season,” shared Mehal Munoth, a visitor at the exhibition.
Curating the fashion extravaganza year after year, Arti noted that she too had evolved as a founder and organiser of the exhibition. The association with designers and the collections showcased have also grown in the last two decades. “The designers know what I am looking for and the market demand. They work accordingly.”
It is with this level of understanding that three ABFC shows are conducted every year in the city. “We will take a break and we will evolve, travel, try and bring in some new collection for the next edit during spring next year,” concluded Arti..