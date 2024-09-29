Chennai corporation implements road cutting ban ahead of northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation has announced cutting of roads will not be allowed in the city corporation limits from Monday (September 30), as the northeast monsoon is just around the corner.

In a statement, the civic body said that in case of emergency road cuts, applications will be reviewed by a committee headed by the deputy commissioner (works), and will need approval from the corporation commissioner.

The civic body is also working against the clock to repair road cuts, including those made for electricity and stormwater drainage works. Over 30 fresh tenders have been floated for restoring road cuts in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Sholinganallur zones after a batch of tenders were floated earlier for closing roads in Manali and Perungudi zones.

The city corporation had received a slew of road complaints after a spell of intense rainfall earlier this week, in areas such as Aminjikarai, Perambur, Madipakkam, Mugalivakkam, and Tondiarpet.

“Bharath street off Bazzar main road in zone 14, for example, was dug up by CMWSSB but in the name of closing it. The city corporation has left the road worse than ever. The top layer has not been laid and there is no way to use it during rains even though it’s an important connecting road to the main road,” said Nivethini A, who works in a private firm.