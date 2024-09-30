The becoming of Poetry

The memory formation for me actually started with stories that I inherited and remembered and heard as a much younger person than a sister who was five-and-a-half, six years older.

It began as an exercise in dealing with a mutual grief, but more about gifting her things that she may not have remembered about her parents, her mother in particular. My poems were a way of reaching inward to express a certain human condition. Both personal and national. The rest is not in my hands. It is in yours as the reader.

The idea of home in your poems is a complex one. So, sometimes when you are speaking of grief and home, you seem to be referencing almost the same time land, nation, man, woman, mother.

Kashmir and Calcutta both play an important role in my life and work, though I spent very little time in Kashmir. Later, I was to connect in my work-life with a much more conflict-ridden part of our country, but Calcutta is my home. My city. None of these poems speaks from a particular locale on the ground. Instead, they become attempts at another kind of inhabiting. That of the imagination. One imagines through empathy, the suffering of a land and people, and one writes. At the same time, for people like us there’s no sense of longing for a home that you miss.

Memory has a way of telling stories. You remember moods, you remember nuances, you remember clothes, and food and touch and feel, and the air and the atmosphere.

The sense that is left behind is, in fact, what fine-hones your sensibility, it starts to show up in the way you work and think. This book of poems — it was not the initial intent or the impulse or the idea — was an afterthought, as is most of my life, a ‘retrospective’ vision.

In the book, I also talk about somebody who gave me language, and was then to lose hers, because she slipped into a fog, as it were, gradually. And then, you know, almost the theatrical presence of a struggle of how one communicates with somebody who’s losing their language — they have taught you yours, but you no longer have the words to reach them, you know, so there was a lot of that.

There’s a poem that mentions the amputation of my mother’s limb, but you can read it politically. The times that one talks about through the whole Mother Muse collection are rife with a certain politics. There is the idea of ‘home as mother’ or mother as a kind of geographical location, that we all tend to fight over in a certain kind of way, but it would be dishonest of me to try and suggest that I had that in the forefront of my mind, even though somewhere it may have played a role.

What were you thinking of when you composed these poems?

Time. The running out of it. The living through it. The urge to share. Bear. Witness. The simpler answer may well be: who has the time to think while writing poetry. One just allows intuition to erase one’s Self so it may find a voice. Become poem. Poetry.