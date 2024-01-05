A golden finish: TN teens Rithika Lavanya, Rakshaya S bag gold at 24th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship

Sonu M Kothari By

CHENNAI: "Go Tamil Nadu" – this cheer reverberates at the heart-shaped Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. In the middle of the calm waters of this manmade lake are two young girls in dark blue state jerseys bearing the name of the players, hands firmly on the oars of a steady boat, and faces writ with a determination to win.

“Don’t think of the 500-metre distance as too long, but ten strokes to victory,” Rithika Lavanya advises her partner Rakshaya S. The duo who represented Tamil Nadu, went on to win gold at the 24th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship 2023 organised and hosted by the Telangana Rowing Association, on behalf of The Rowing Federation of India.

Competing with rowers from Haryana, West Bengal, and Kerala at the finals, the Chennai duo finished first by completing the race in two minutes and two seconds. Though 15-year-old Rithika and 13-year-old Rakshaya practised the sport at different academies in the city, they came together to participate in the Double Scull category of the competition. Not passing into the finals in the first round of Heaps, the duo entered after coming first in the Repechage round.

Tamil Nadu Amateur Rowing Association president Balaji Maradappa and coach Baskara Reddy

Moments before endgame

“I was very nervous before the finals, but my coach motivated me with his words and encouraged me showing the path to success,” says Rakshaya. Rithika, on the other hand, learned not to be nervous before the competition. “Coaches and seniors have shared their personal experiences with me. These help me learn and follow in their footsteps. I am thankful for our coaches, they know my potential and push me for this and every game I am part of,” shares Rithika.

Practising for two hours each before and after school, the girls believe that the sport has given them confidence. “I was badly injured once while skating and I found solace in rowing. It is a unique sport,” says Rithika, while Rakshaya adds, “I took up rowing as a summer class after my sister, a few years ago, and from then the sport has been an integral part of me.”

The girls have also individually won many awards. While Rakshaya won a silver medal at the 4th Tamil Nadu State Rowing Championship 2023, Rithika secured gold in the Single Scull category at the same competition. “Studies and sports are possible because of the support at home and from friends. They keep encouraging us,” says Rithika.

Present win to future practice

Talking about their recent victory, there were several learnings not, besides bringing home a medal. “We learned how both of us can be in sync and cool while giving our best,” remarks Rithika, adding Rakshaya shares, “When one reaches the finals, they should work towards claiming the victory and not fall short.” This learning transformed into the gold medals with The Rowing Federation’s logo and a silver cup.

“Having no idea about finishing first, we rowed…the judges honked and said easy (a term referring to reaching the finish line) as we completed the spilt. After coming out of the boat, our friends and family ran to congratulate us looking at the time score,” says Rithika. After winning the national championship, the girls are improvising on their skills and are booting up to hopefully setting up a career in the sport.



