Grace Banu: A tale of trials and triumph

Published: 06th January 2024 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 11:39 AM

Grace Banu (C) at Thirunanagai publication in Chennai Book Fair at Nandhanam YMCA on Thursday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The journey to get into Chennai Book Fair was long and not an easy one for Grace Banu, a transwoman and CEO of Thirunangai Press LLP. After earning an engineering degree in 2016, she aspired to become a book publisher and writer, but was staring at a lack of opportunities. Banu took matters into her own hands and founded Thirunangai Press (LLP) in 2022. “For years, we approached the Booksellers’ and Publishers’ Association of South India (BAPASI) for space at the Book Fair, but without success. It was only after registering our publishing concern under the Company Act, after a long struggle, that we secured a stall at the Chennai Book Fair for the second consecutive year,” she said.

This achievement marks a significant milestone, as Banu becomes the first transgender publisher in the state. She also spoke to TNIE about two of her Tamil books — Theetu Paravai (Untouchable Bird) and Basthi (Habitat like slum) showcasing her commitment to diverse and impactful storytelling. “I approached many publishers to release my books in the past, but all my applications were rejected. At present, we are the writers and publishers. Though I have written only a couple of books, Thirunangai Press LLP published 21 books in 2023,” said Banu.

Banu also provides free training and study materials to trans students preparing for TNPSC Group IV exams. Her aim is to encourage the trans community and inspire them to write books. “If the government provides grants to the transgender community for translation works, we will translate more books from Tamil to other languages and other languages to Tamil,” she said.

Thirunangai Press has also appealed to BAPASI for a membership card, aiming to become permanent members to receive special discounts for stalls in book fairs across the state.

BAPASI secretary SK Murugan assured TNIE that the association would consider Thirunangai Press’ request for membership, recognising the significance of inclusivity in the publishing industry.

