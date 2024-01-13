Doctors save Chennai man with Boerhaave Syndrome

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Rela Hospital recently saved the life of a 49-year-old man from Pallavaram who suffered from excessive blood vomiting due to the rupture of a food pipe.

A press release said, the patient was diagnosed with Boerhaave Syndrome; a rupture of the food pipe due to excessive vomiting or straining. He was rushed to the hospital on Sunday with complaints of severe abdominal pain and vomiting large amounts of blood. He had low blood pressure and was losing consciousness.

A CT scan report revealed a rupture of food pipe. Doctors performed endoscopic surgery in which the perforated food pipe was closed with a metal clip. That very night, the patient was stabilised and got discharged on the sixth day of the surgery, the release said. In traditional open surgery, it takes nearly six months to recover. Boerhaave Syndrome is a very rare condition, affecting two out of 10 lakh people and is considered one of the most lethal gastrointestinal emergencies worldwide, as per the release.

