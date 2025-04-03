Crowd chasing art or AI's mockery?

An incredibly hollow argument that is making the rounds is that AI makes art accessible. Two things are meant by this: creating it, and owning it.

Let’s be clear that desire as well as physical and cognitive ability are enough to make art, for anyone. Committing to art-making professionally, whether or not one can make a living from it (one usually

cannot) is different. Without denying systemic limitations –— such as, for instance Brahminical gatekeeping of classical dance or music, higher education requirements where applicable, funding constraints on mediums like filmmaking, or location-bound access to certain scenes and industries — in principle, artmaking as personal expression with or without external validation has always been accessible, throughout human civilisation, using rudimentary or modern tools or one’s own body or mind. With AI, we have an extremely sophisticated tool: but it is one with immense costs.

As for the subject of owning art, it may seem like a quaint thought, but only the maker of a piece should actually own it. The rest of us can only care for it, perhaps in the form of merchandise for which the creator is compensated fairly. The concept of ownership beyond that is flawed. Similar to how personal artistic expression cannot be curtailed, neither can art appreciation. The truth is that objects of beauty are also in the quotidian: in curtains, for example, or in mugs. If you care about art, no matter what your level of privilege, it will show in your aesthetic, in your appreciation of pots and the plants in them, of sunrises and moonglow, of music, of anything that stirs your soul. It will be evident in all the small things you surround yourself with, and what you choose to consume — ordinary cinemas and government museums offer easy ways to imbibe art, for instance. Disdain for Nature and her keepers and for art and its makers are intertwined. This Ghiblification debacle exemplifies this.