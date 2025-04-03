Three of family die as bike collides with car on OMR; five-year-old boy critical

CHENNAI: A couple and their elder son were killed after the bike on which they were riding collided with a car late on Tuesday night on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) near Kelambakkam.

The accident left the younger son of the couple battling for life in a hospital, the police said. The passengers of the car that was involved in the accident are under medical observation, the police said, adding they are out of danger.

The deceased have been identified as Haridas (34), his wife Suganthi (33) and son Leo Daniel (10), residents of Kayar in Chengalpattu district. Haridas’s younger son Jo Daniel (5) who was shifted to Chengalpattu government hospital is critical, the police said.

The family of four were on their way back home after attending a family function at Suganthi’s mother’s house nearby when the bike collided head on with the car, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

While Suganthi died on the spot, Haridas and Leo died at a private hospital nearby before getting medical care.

A policeman said the passengers of the car M Ashwinkumar (43), his wife A Bindu (34) and son Abinesh (6), sustained grievous injuries but were out of danger.