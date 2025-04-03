When ‘machine’ art goes viral

In a world that does not need a valid reason anymore to divide and separate, it is puzzling to see acts of unity bringing uniformity within all the chaos. A scroll through social media or your WhatsApp chats would leave you with a sense of oneness. Pause for a minute to look at the profile pictures of those who converse/debate/bombard you with morning quotes and goodnight wisdom. Miraculously, the good, the bad, and the ugly have all been transformed into one singular facade — the anime look! Everyone now has cute, round eyes, oozing with innocence and a charm that is so endearing.

Technology has managed to tame even the nastiest scowl! For those endangered species among us who do not use a smartphone, this is about the latest trend that has caught on like wildfire — The Ghibli trend! Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio, renowned for its incredible hand-drawn animation. Established in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, the studio went on to make some of the highest-grossing anime films in cinematic history, even winning two Academy Awards for Spirited Away in 2003 and The Boy and the Heron in 2024. Drawing viewers into magical universes with fantastical landscapes and lovable characters that captivate a wide audience, including adults, Studio Ghibli films have enchanted the world for decades. What makes them unique in today’s world of computer-generated imagery is their commitment to hand-drawn animation. Animator Miyazaki has spent an entire lifetime painstakingly drawing out every single detail, no matter how intricate, to make these stunning movies. The Boy and the Heron took seven years to be completed, and a team of 60 animators worked on the drawings by hand.