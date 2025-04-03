When ‘machine’ art goes viral

In a world that does not need a valid reason anymore to divide and separate, it is puzzling to see acts of unity bringing uniformity within all the chaos. A scroll through social media or your WhatsApp chats would leave you with a sense of oneness. Pause for a minute to look at the profile pictures of those who converse/debate/bombard you with morning quotes and goodnight wisdom. Miraculously, the good, the bad, and the ugly have all been transformed into one singular facade — the anime look! Everyone now has cute, round eyes, oozing with innocence and a charm that is so endearing.
Technology has managed to tame even the nastiest scowl! For those endangered species among us who do not use a smartphone, this is about the latest trend that has caught on like wildfire — The Ghibli trend! Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio, renowned for its incredible hand-drawn animation. Established in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, the studio went on to make some of the highest-grossing anime films in cinematic history, even winning two Academy Awards for Spirited Away in 2003 and The Boy and the Heron in 2024. Drawing viewers into magical universes with fantastical landscapes and lovable characters that captivate a wide audience, including adults, Studio Ghibli films have enchanted the world for decades. What makes them unique in today’s world of computer-generated imagery is their commitment to hand-drawn animation. Animator Miyazaki has spent an entire lifetime painstakingly drawing out every single detail, no matter how intricate, to make these stunning movies. The Boy and the Heron took seven years to be completed, and a team of 60 animators worked on the drawings by hand.
And along comes OpenAI’s ChatGPT with its Ghibli-style generator, which allows users to mimic the studio’s signature style. All one needs to do is upload a photograph and, with the click of a button, watch it being transformed into something straight out of a Ghibli film. This trend has taken the world by storm because, unlike any other animation, this style has a nostalgic, hand-drawn feel to it. Ever since, debates have been raging about the ethicality of it all.
Can a man’s vision, his hours of work, and his breathtaking skill that created such spectacular visuals be replaced by technology? Does it not infringe on creative ownership? For many artistes worldwide, these developments have raised concerns and fears about authenticity and its impact on their livelihoods. Miyazaki himself had openly declared his strong disapproval a few years ago, calling it “an insult to life itself”. He had never allowed computer graphics to be integrated into his films.
Digital innovation may be unavoidable. Tools like these certainly make the process of creativity accessible and simple to all. It may also be true that the sacred act of creation has been laid out there for all and sundry, but perhaps, this craze is the perfect tribute to Studio Ghibli’s brilliance. Trends are fleeting, and ultimately, no viral moment can ever create an eternal masterpiece. For without human emotions, art can never carry the soul of life in it.