Chennai: Car crushes gig worker on tea break, three others hurt

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old delivery executive taking a break from work and sipping tea on a pavement outside his office in Teynampet was crushed to death on Wednesday evening by a speeding car.

According to police, S Babu, a resident of SM Nagar in Nandanam, was sitting with his colleagues on the pavement on Anna Salai when the car rammed a few vehicles, hurtled towards him and crushed his legs. In the impact, his head hit the pavement.

Three others were also injured in the accident, police said. Babu was rushed to a private hospital in the vicinity but succumbed to injuries. The other persons injured were J Ritheesh (45), S Vikram (28) and Tarun Solanki (31) who work in a decorative lights shop in the locality. They were taken to Kilpauk medical college for treatment.

The Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation wing has registered a case and arrested Abis Ahmed (52), a resident of Poonamallee and proprietor of a courier firm, who was driving the car. Police retrieved CCTV footage from the area.

In a separate incident, around 20 students of a private college had a close shave after the driver of their bus lost control of the vehicle due to a sudden bout of fits near Poonamallee.

The bus hit five vehicles including a car and a few two-wheelers. However, there were no casualties. A 17-year-old college student whose two-wheeler was one of the vehicles that were hit suffered head injuries and was admitted to hospital.