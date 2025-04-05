Get set for a self-care soirée

If there’s one word that’s taken over everyone’s moodboards and Instagram captions lately, it’s wellness. But for Apsara, social activist and founder of the Good Deeds Club, wellness isn’t a fleeting trend, it’s a way of life. And on April 8, she’s inviting Chennai’s change-makers, foodies, and self-care lovers to a one-of-a-kind “Wellness Party”.
The Good Deeds Club is no stranger to meaningful gatherings. Apsara shares, “We meet every month — not just for charity, but to create impact. We’ve explored art, fashion, spirituality. This month, it’s about wellness. Because what’s more powerful than a woman who feels well — physically, mentally, emotionally?”
This month’s focus on self-care, she says, stems from a desire to make wellness feel less like a luxury and more like a shared lifestyle. “Wellness is about balance — not just in how we look, but in how we live,” says Apsara. “Through this event, we want to create a sanctuary where people can pause and reconnect with themselves.”
At the centre of the event is a unique face yoga session led by Vibhuti Arora, a Delhi-based expert in natural facial sculpting techniques. “No injections, no needles — just your hands and your mirror,” Apsara says. “It’s about learning how to take care of yourself with what you already have.”
Complementing this is a lively choreography session to get guests moving, followed by a health panel featuring four individuals sharing their own weight-loss and wellness journeys — real stories with real takeaways. And then, there’s the food.
But Apsara also stresses that this isn’t just about one glamorous afternoon. “Wellness doesn’t begin and end with an event. We want our guests to take these habits home — to start cooking with locally sourced, affordable ingredients, to understand the value of sleep, to use public parks for movement, to partner with friends and stick to the journey.”
She also addresses the issue of wellness becoming exclusive or trend-driven. “We’re not here to sell green tea and chia seeds. We’re here to help people make conscious, lasting choices. Wellness should be scalable, affordable, and inclusive.”
That inclusivity extends to everyone. “Especially for the queer and trans community, wellness is essential. Hormonal transitions demand strong mental and physical wellbeing. It’s important we create spaces that recognise that.”
Wellness, after all, isn’t about being perfect. It’s about showing up for yourself Apsara says, “Taking care of yourself is an act of respect — not indulgence. And we’re here to celebrate that.”
Chef Balaji’s wellness menu philosophy:
Every dish includes the right balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats
Portion sizes are planned to support calorie management
Ingredients are locally sourced for better taste and nutrition
Seasonal produce is prioritised for freshness and flavour
Cultural preferences are carefully considered
Menus cater to vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and allergy-specific needs
Healthy cooking techniques like steaming, grilling, and baking are used
Beverage options are integrated thoughtfully
And yes, every dish is Instagram-worthy in presentation
The Good Deeds Club Wellness Party
Date: April 8, 2025
Time: 12 pm
Venue: The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt, Chennai
Highlights: Celebrity face yoga with Vibhuti Arora, Gourmet wellness menu by chef Balaji, Botanical elixir shot bar, Wellness panel, dance fitness, and lifestyle tips
To register, call: 9444032321 (Mona)