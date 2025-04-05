Get set for a self-care soirée

If there’s one word that’s taken over everyone’s moodboards and Instagram captions lately, it’s wellness. But for Apsara, social activist and founder of the Good Deeds Club, wellness isn’t a fleeting trend, it’s a way of life. And on April 8, she’s inviting Chennai’s change-makers, foodies, and self-care lovers to a one-of-a-kind “Wellness Party”.

The Good Deeds Club is no stranger to meaningful gatherings. Apsara shares, “We meet every month — not just for charity, but to create impact. We’ve explored art, fashion, spirituality. This month, it’s about wellness. Because what’s more powerful than a woman who feels well — physically, mentally, emotionally?”

This month’s focus on self-care, she says, stems from a desire to make wellness feel less like a luxury and more like a shared lifestyle. “Wellness is about balance — not just in how we look, but in how we live,” says Apsara. “Through this event, we want to create a sanctuary where people can pause and reconnect with themselves.”