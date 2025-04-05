Tweak your lifestyle

Heart diseases/strokes

We are witnessing a recent and alarming rise in young adults (20-30 years) presenting to hospitals with acute coronary syndromes (heart attacks) and stroke. Significant percentage of these cases, without underlying comorbidities, could be related to lifestyle changes. These include:

Poor and unhealthy eating habits

Sedentary lifestyles

Stress/anxiety disorders

Preventive measures:

Good eating habits like balanced meal that contains proteins, vegetables and fruits and restricting late night meals, decreasing processed fast food consumption.

Obesity

A growing concern in India, recent studies indicate a significant increase in obesity in childhood and adult populations, both in rural and urban regions. A sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, and economic and societal changes are the main causes that lead directly or indirectly to obesity.

Once a nation where malnutrition was the leading cause of childhood diseases, India has seen a significant increase in the percentage of obesity in children under five years of age, even though the percentage of the Indian population who cannot afford a healthy diet, who are falling short of daily nutrient-requirements are on the rise.

Health implications:

Obesity increases the risk of early onset of diabetes, heart diseases, cancers (eg: colon), psychiatric illnesses (eg: depression)