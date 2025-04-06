Chennai food safety officer transferred amid watermelon chemical rumours controversy

CHENNAI: Chennai’s designated Food Safety Officer P Satheesh Kumar has been transferred and moved back to the Directorate of Public Health (DPH). Tiruvallur Food Safety Officer M Jegadish Chandra Bose will hold additional charge as the Chennai food safety officer.

The transfer comes in the backdrop of rumours about the ‘seizure of watermelons injected with chemicals’ from several shops in the city. This led to protests by farmers and shop owners, who dismissed the rumours as baseless and said it had badly affected the sale of watermelons. Farmers also raised concern over a video released by the Food Safety Department on how to identify chemical-mixed watermelons, saying it only fuelled public fear and mistrust.

Following the backlash, Kumar held a press conference clarifying that no fruit mixed with chemicals had been seized and the department was only trying to raise awareness about such adulteration. Kumar also assured that watermelons sourced from Tamil Nadu farmers were safe for consumption.