Eight foreigners held in methamphetamine peddling case

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police on Thursday said they have arrested seven Nigerians, one Sudanese national, and two natives of Bengaluru in a recent case of methamphetamine peddling.

With this, police said they have established an international link to two Nigerian kingpins operating from the African country.

On April 9, Chigemezel Nwune (27), Ogoegbunem M (25), and Benard Oknkwo Juel (25) from Nigeria, who are pharma students in Bengaluru, were arrested by the Chennai police and 2.5g of methamphetamine, 300g of ganja, 1g of heroin, and Rs 7,500 in cash were seized from them.

This was based on a recent case of meth seizures in Chennai, cops said. The other foreigners arrested in a similar meth case were identified as Christoper Oluchukwa, Samir Salah Nouraldeen, Etim Antigha, Effiong Etim, and Sheu Adeleke.

JC (east) Dr P Vijaykumar said that the investigators would also be checking if the foreigners violated the Passports Act and also conduct detailed probes into the forward and backward linkages of the drug trade.