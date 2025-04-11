Open Ambedkar mandapam at 7.30 am: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued certain directions to the state government on providing access to the public to the Ambedkar manimandapam in Chennai on April 14 on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the directions on the petitions filed by certain persons, including law college student S Anbarasi, seeking uninterrupted access to the public from 5 am to 10 pm on the particular day in order to enable the public to pay tributes to the leader.

When the petition came up for hearing recently, the government advocate informed that the government proposed to keep the “manimandapam” open from 8 am to 6 pm.

However, the judge directed the government to throw the memorial open from 7.30 am. He also stressed the need for observing the event in a peaceful and meaningful manner.

Condition on Arjun Sampath

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted conditional permission to Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath and 24 persons from his party to pay tributes to Ambedkar following an undertaking submitted in the court.

The conditions included not to raise slogans/ deliver speech hurting anyone, not to play any instrument, not to cause disruption of traffic or movement of general public, not to drape saffron dhoti or affix sandal paste or vibuthi on Ambedkar statue.