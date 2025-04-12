Age smart: Keep your joints healthy

We use our joints every moment of our lives. Healthy joints help us move comfortably and perform simple tasks like walking, climbing stairs, and even picking up objects. As we grow older, our joints also start to age and show signs of wear and tear. Taking steps to keep them healthy becomes more important than ever, because strong, flexible joints allow us to maintain our independence and carry on with the activities we love. When we focus on protecting and nurturing our joints, we are essentially investing in our long-term mobility and overall quality of life.
With age, it is common to experience changes in the joints that can cause stiffness or discomfort. Cartilage, which serves as a cushion between bones, gradually wears down over the years, reducing its ability to absorb impact. The production of synovial fluid, which acts as a natural lubricant for our joints, also decreases, leading to greater friction during movement. Ligaments, which hold our bones together, may also lose some of their elasticity. All of these shifts can combine to limit our range of motion and make daily tasks challenging.
The smart exercise
Regular physical activity can go a long way toward preserving joint health. Exercise helps keep the muscles around our joints strong, which in turn supports these delicate structures and reduces the strain they experience. However, these must be activities that are gentle on the joints.
Activities such as walking, swimming, and cycling, can be especially beneficial. These exercises promote flexibility, help maintain a healthy weight, and improve cardiovascular fitness without placing excessive stress on vulnerable areas.
Strength training, whether using resistance bands or light weights, also plays a key role. Building muscle mass offers added support to the joints, which means there is less chance of injury and chronic pain.
Maintaining a healthy body weight is another crucial factor in keeping joints in top condition. Those extra kilos puts added pressure on weight-bearing joints like the knees, hips, and spine, making them more prone to wear and tear. Even a minor reduction in weight can lead to significant relief. By managing weight through a sensible combination of balanced eating habits and regular exercise, we can give our joints the best chance of staying flexible and pain-free for longer.
The smart diet
Eating a nutrient-rich diet filled with foods that help combat inflammation is equally important. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish like salmon or in flaxseeds, can support joint health by reducing inflammation. Colourful fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants and vitamins also help protect cartilage from damaging free radicals. Staying well-hydrated is a critical habit, since water is crucial for maintaining joint lubrication and ensuring that the body can carry out its normal repair processes. Moderate or zero alcohol intake can protect bone density and reduce the risk of complications down the line.
Living smart
Protecting our joints is more than just diet and exercise. Small adjustments in our daily activities can make a big difference over time. For example, lifting items by bending at the knees rather than the waist helps distribute weight properly and reduces strain. Using ergonomic tools and wearing right kind of footwear that supports your sole and arches can also help prevent undue pressure on joints during everyday tasks. Paying attention to how we move and taking regular breaks to stretch can significantly reduce stiffness and discomfort. Quitting smoking helps reduce inflammation in the body, including the joints.
Smart prevention
Regular check-ups allow for early detection of potential joint issues. By spotting problems early, doctors and physical therapists can recommend personalised exercise plans or other interventions that can prevent further damage, helping you to continue to enjoy a mobile, active lifestyle well into your later years.
Embracing healthy habits early on sets the stage for a more comfortable and fulfilling life in the long run, but it is never too late to start making these choices. By keeping joints strong and flexible, we can truly age smart and preserve our mobility and independence.
— by Dr A Navaladi Shankar, senior consultant-Orthopaedic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.