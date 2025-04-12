Age smart: Keep your joints healthy

We use our joints every moment of our lives. Healthy joints help us move comfortably and perform simple tasks like walking, climbing stairs, and even picking up objects. As we grow older, our joints also start to age and show signs of wear and tear. Taking steps to keep them healthy becomes more important than ever, because strong, flexible joints allow us to maintain our independence and carry on with the activities we love. When we focus on protecting and nurturing our joints, we are essentially investing in our long-term mobility and overall quality of life.

With age, it is common to experience changes in the joints that can cause stiffness or discomfort. Cartilage, which serves as a cushion between bones, gradually wears down over the years, reducing its ability to absorb impact. The production of synovial fluid, which acts as a natural lubricant for our joints, also decreases, leading to greater friction during movement. Ligaments, which hold our bones together, may also lose some of their elasticity. All of these shifts can combine to limit our range of motion and make daily tasks challenging.