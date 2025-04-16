Layers of a lifetime

Shapes of solitude

The paintings convey something different to each individual. “It is the experiences in our lives that define universes for us, and his works are born of so many experiences. That is why I took the title ‘A Thousand Universes’ from Akkitham’s brother, Achuthan Namboothiri’s poem. The most beautiful thing about an abstract artist is that they actually silently celebrate the beauty of the earth. And I felt this phrase wraps all the works together,” she shares.

The exhibition aims for younger artists to imagine and interpret his universes and walk a similar path. Uma says, “The exhibition is for younger artists to realise that your journey has to be your own. It has to be born in the solitude of your own existence. And your journey must define and bloom and grow within that silence that you have learned to love.”

Beyond the exhibition, art lovers can own a book on Akkitham’s life, his style of work, and all the paintings displayed, which was launched at the exhibition. “It is easy to collect an artist’s works and do a show. But what’s not easy is to really know who this human being is. The man behind the strokes, the journey he has had, and the impact created,” concludes Anahita.

‘A Thousand Universes’ is on display at Artworld till May 10.