Chennai’s first AC suburban train to start operation from 19th April

CHENNAI: Southern Railway’s Chennai Division is set to launch the city’s first air-conditioned suburban train service on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the new AC train will run four services daily - two in each direction between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu, additionally, two services on the Chennai-Tambaram section.

The 12-car AC EMU will depart from Chennai Beach at 7 am and 3.45 pm, reaching Chengalpattu at 8.35 am and 5.25 pm, respectively. In the reverse direction, it will leave Chengalpattu at 9 am and 5.45 pm, arriving at Chennai Beach at 10.30 am and 7.15 pm.

The trains will stop at Chennai Port, Chennai Park, Egmore, Mambalam, Guindy, St. Thomas Mount, Tirusulam, Tambaram, Perungalathur, Potheri, SP Koil, and Paranur in both directions. These services will operate on the fast line.

Additionally, a separate service will run between Chennai Beach and Tambaram. It will depart Tambaram at 5.45 pm and leave Chennai Beach at 7.35 pm stopping at all stations along the suburban line.