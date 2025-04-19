GCC plans 300-shop market complex at Tiruvottiyur, Chennai

CHENNAI: A new 300-shop market complex for groceries and fish will be constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation at a cost of `9.88 crore on Pattinathar Koil Street in Tiruvottiyur.

The complex will have 48 shops for groceries, 80 for vegetables, 20 for fruits and another 120 stalls for fishers from the locality. In addition, 32 stalls will be allocated to meat and flower sellers. The complex will come up in place of the deteriorated structure that has been in place for over four decades.

While the existing market is congested, the new complex will have 2.1m-wide walkways between shop corridors. Grocery and vegetable stalls will be 8x4 ft each with shutters for security, while fish stalls will be 4x4 ft each.

To address long-standing sanitation issues, especially related to fish waste, the new facility will include a dedicated effluent treatment plant and an upgraded drainage system to prevent water stagnation. Basic requirements, including electricity, water supply and toilet facilities, will also be covered.

During construction, vendors will be temporarily shifted to roadside sheds along Pattinathar Koil Street. The sheds are already under construction to facilitate this transition.

However, vendors have raised concern about the interim setup. “It appears like the sheds can accommodate only 30 vendors, and that too in an extremely cramped condition. It is unclear how all the vendors will fit into the space provided. There is no storage or security arrangement, and we will have to move our goods every day to our homes and bring them back,” said Santhiya (name changed), a vegetable vendor.