400-metre Urapakkam-Vandalur railway line work begins

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has commenced work for laying a new 400-metre railway line between Urapakkam and Vandalur to construct an island platform as part of the Kilambakkam railway station project. An island platform is a single platform situated between two tracks, allowing passengers to board and alight from trains on both sides.

Once the new track is laid, the existing third line, used for operations towards Tambaram, will be dismantled. The freed-up space will be used to build the island platform between the existing second track and the newly laid one. This platform will serve trains running along the Chengalpattu-Tambaram route, facilitating boarding and alighting on both tracks. According to officials, the new line is simply a repositioning of the third track.

For trains heading from Tambaram to Chengalpattu, a side platform has already been constructed along one side of the first track. About 60% of work on this side platform has been completed. Once finished, the Kilambakkam station will have three platforms, each capable of accommodating 12-car EMU (Electrical Multiple Unit) trains, sources said.

A senior railway official from the Chennai division told TNIE, “Once the new track is laid, it will connect with the existing third line near the service road beneath the Road Over Bridge at the Otteri extension towards Vandalur and near the Chelliamman Temple at Kilambakkam towards Urapakkam.”