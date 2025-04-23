Dr Shanta museum opened at Adyar Cancer Institute

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the statue and museum dedicated to late Dr V Shanta, renowned oncologist and chairperson of Adyar Cancer Institute, on Monday.

Dr Shanta dedicated more than six decades of her life to cancer treatment. Her room at the institute has now been transformed into a museum, according to a release.

Taking to X, Stalin said, “What began as a humble journey under the guidance of Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy, the pioneering founder of the Adyar Cancer Institute, blossomed into an institution of extraordinary service as Dr V Shanta became a towering figure in the field of oncology.

Today, I unveiled Dr Shantha’s statue and museum at the very place where she devoted her entire life to serving the needy patients. The museum, filled with her belongings and ideals, left me deeply moved and inspired.”