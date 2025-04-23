Madras High Court voids SI selection list, orders reassessment

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the provisional selection list released by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) for the appointment of 621 sub-inspectors to the police department.

“The revised list published on October 10, 2024, is set aside,” Justice CV Karthikeyan said in the order, asking TNUSRB to rework the selection process by following the Supreme Court judgment (Tamil Nadu and others Vs K Shobana and others), with the help of a retired chief justice of a HC.

He directed the respondents to follow three steps - fill 31% of the merit list on the basis of total marks obtained, irrespective of caste, community or religion; fill the backlog vacancies with the merit list for the particular community first; and then apply the reservation for the other communities.

“Care must be taken that meritorious reserved candidates are fitted in the general turn,” the judge ordered.

The judge appointed former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir HC Justice N Paul Vasanthakumar to supervise the fitting of candidates based on the materials available in the written examination and the marks in the physical endurance test and viva voce.

The court also ordered appointing a nodal officer in the rank of SP to assist the former CJ. He granted the former CJ three months to complete the exercise.