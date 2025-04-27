Murders down, crime against women up in Chennai

CHENNAI: Based on statistics on murders, robberies and burglaries, the Greater Chennai police on Saturday claimed that the crime rate in the city has reduced compared to last year.

An official release said there were 102 murders in the city in 2024 of which 30 were from January 1 to April 25. In comparison, there were just 29 murders in the city until now, with only three of them linked to history-sheeters.

Similarly, the city police had registered 13 cases of burglaries in 2024, while in 2025 there has been only one case reported till April 25.

Effective policing has also controlled the robberies in the city as only 51 were recorded till date in 2025 as compared to 258 in the whole of 2024 which itself is a drop from 325 in 2023 and 405 in 2022.

However, the city police seems to have recorded an increase in the crimes against children and women, with 326 cases registered in the first four months this year as compared to more than 500 in each of the last three years. A senior official cited the heightened sensitivity among cops regarding such cases to be the reason. Special attention is being given to build a strong case to get a conviction, the official added.

The GCP has deployed multiple units like the Organised Crime Unit (OCU) to keep heinous crimes under check, the release added.