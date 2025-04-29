Chennai Metro crosses ‘milestone’ as Poonamallee-Porur trial begins

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has commenced trial operations along the 9.1km stretch from Poonamallee to Porur, part of its Rs 63,246 crore ($7.6bn) Phase II expansion, on Monday evening.

The launch of the testing on the entire stretch follows initial trials conducted in March on a shorter segment between Poonamallee and Mullaithottam. Speaking after the latest tests, MA Siddique, managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), hailed the development as a “major breakthrough.”

CMRL officials acknowledge that ridership on the new stretch may initially be subdued. True network effects, they argue, will only materialise once connectivity is extended eastward to Kodambakkam Power House - where it will interlink with the Vadapalani station on the operational Green Line - creating a passenger corridor from the suburban west to the heart of Chennai.

“This remains one of our most challenging engineering tasks,” Siddique said, referring specifically to the construction of a complex 4km double-decker viaduct between Alapakkam and Alwarthirunagar. “That portion will take longer. Our target is to commission it by mid-next year, while simultaneously connecting Koyambedu and the Chennai Trade Centre by mid-June.”