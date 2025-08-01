Two dead after water tanker runs amok in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two people, including a pedestrian and a pillion rider, were killed after an allegedly drunk driver of a Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board water tanker (CMWSSB) lost control of the tanker and crashed into multiple vehicles on Thursday morning.

Azhagu Raja (30), who was drunk, lost control of the lorry around 7.30am near Sennerkuppam when traveling from Avadi to Poonamallee. The lorry ran over a pedestrian, Dhanapal (23) of Salem, a construction labourer and 40-year-old Devi of Thiruverkadu who was riding pillion. The biker escaped unhurt, the police said.

The lorry crashed into multiple parked vehicles, and was forced to a halt after hitting an electric pole on the roadside. Over three bikes were damaged, the police said. The police was alerted and Dhanapal and Devi were sent to a nearby government hospital. While Dhanapal was declared dead on arrival, Devi succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. A crowd gathered and thrashed Azhagu Raja before handing him over to the police.

Last month, a 10-year-old girl died near Perambur after a lorry ran over her when she fell off her mother’s two-wheeler. Subsequently, the police enforced a rigorous ban on heavy vehicles plying on city roads during peak hours (8-11 am and 3-9 pm), near schools.