Pastor held under Pocso for assaulting five minor girls

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old pastor was arrested by the Red Hills police on Thursday for allegedly assaulting five minor girls, aged 10 and 11, over the past few months.

The victims were students who had come for tuition conducted by his wife, an Anganwadi teacher, at their house. Under the guise of helping his wife with teaching, the pastor allegedly assaulted the girls, the police said.

The accused, Kamaraj alias Victor, ran a prayer house in his neighbourhood in Red Hills. For the past several months, his wife had been conducting tuition for the kids from the locality and more than 10 students would come to their house in the evenings every day, the police said.

On Wednesday, one of the girls told her parents about the assault and they lodged a police complaint.