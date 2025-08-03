VinFast showroom opened in Teynampet

CHENNAI: VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, opened a showroom at Teynampet here on Saturday, a day ahead of unveiling its integrated EV manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

The 4,700 sq ft facility, its largest showroom in India, marks the company’s first retail outlet in the state. The outlet, operated in partnership with Maansarovar Motors, will showcase Vinfast VF6 and VF7 SUV models. Pre-booking for it began on July 15 with a refundable deposit of Rs 21,000.

“Chennai’s deep pool of skilled talent and innovation-focused ecosystem makes it a natural choice for our Tamil Nadu foray. Through this partnership, we aim to reimagine the EV ownership experience,” said Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia.

The company, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup, will have its Thoothukudi plant serving domestic and export markets.