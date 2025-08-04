Power line falls on fence, electrocutes farmer, wife in Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR: A 53-year-old farmer and his wife died from electrocution on Sunday when they touched an iron fence in a field, on which a snapped power line fell, sources said.

The deceased have been identified as S Subramanian and his wife Ramayi (47) of Kallaperambur. According to sources, Subramanian and Ramayi on Sunday went to their paddy field located in their village off the Thanjavur-Budalur road. When they were walking on a bund between two fields to reach their field, the ground was found slippery due to the previous night’s rain.

To not lose balance, the couple tried to hold on to the iron wire of the fencing around a neighbour’s field which was erected to prevent cattle from grazing the crop. As they did so, the two suffered a fatal shock as a power supply line, which snapped in the winds that accompanied the previous night’s rain, was touching the fence.