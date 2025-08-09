How the Greater Chennai Police is waging a smart and relentless war to eradicate drugs

CHENNAI: On the bustling streets of Chennai, a quiet but determined transformation is unfolding—one aimed at uprooting the scourge of drugs. With resolute focus and a series of innovative enforcement strategies, the Greater Chennai Police has been steadily turning the tide against illicit narcotics in the city. Over the past year, the city has witnessed an unprecedented crackdown on the drug trade, as police ramped up both intelligence-led enforcement and preventive outreach across neighbourhoods and educational institutions.

This intensified push aligns closely with the broader vision laid out by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. It may be recalled that speaking at the Southern States DsGP Coordination Conference in October 2024, the Chief Minister had emphasized the critical significance for a unified approach to tackling narcotics and related threats. He said “Whether it concerns drugs, conventional crimes, or emerging cyber offences, it is imperative that we address these challenges through a collective and coordinated effort.” He added, “Only through strong inter-agency and inter-state collaboration can we truly safeguard our people and secure a prosperous future.”

A Year of Relentless Enforcement

In just one year, the Chennai police have registered 1,516 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Nearly 2.9 metric tons of ganja and over 67,700 illicit tablets have been seized. More than 4,000 individuals have been arrested — among them 324 inter-state traffickers and 26 foreign nationals, underscoring the seamless inter-state and transnational coordination by Chennai police to dismantle these drug networks. These arrests were not accidental or sporadic. They were the product of closely coordinated operations, painstaking investigation, and effective development of field-level intelligence.

Formation of Chennai’s Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit

In July 2024, the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, initiated the formation of the Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) — a specialized task force led by an Assistant Commissioner and supported by trained operatives especially focused on dismantling synthetic drug networks and technology enabled drug trafficking. In a matter of months, the ANIU enabled dismantling of 90 drug networks, seizing over 72 kilograms of synthetic drugs, including methamphetamine, ketamine, heroin, cocaine, and MDMA.

Due to meticulous investigative follow-up, on December 31, 2024, the Chennai police seized 17 kilograms of methamphetamine in a godown in Redhills. The same day, another raid at an apartment in Arumbakkam uncovered 39 kilograms of ketamine, alongside firearms and ammunition. Just six months later, on July 26th, 2025, Chennai police foiled a sophisticated international smuggling attempt. Hidden within packets of sugar, salt, and turmeric meant for export to Australia, officers discovered five kilograms of pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient in the manufacture of methamphetamine. The consignment was intercepted before it left Chennai Port, highlighting the force’s ability to disrupt global trafficking pipelines. The arrest of 583 drug traffickers with ANIU coordination has had a highly deterring effect on drug networks. Such rapid, precise, and effective action has nearly dissipated the entire drug network in Chennai. The police’s new mantra is clear: eradication of drugs, not containment.