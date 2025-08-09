Tamil Nadu Dy CM flags off 100 autos for women, trans women

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday flagged off 100 new auto rickshaws, for which the state provided a subsidy of `1 lakh each, benefitting women and trans women drivers. The vehicles were distributed at the YMCA Grounds in Royapettah, under the labour welfare and skill development department.

Addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi said, “This is part of our government’s broader vision to uplift women and the trans women by ensuring they are not left behind in economic progress.” He noted that the government is aiming to distribute around 1,000 auto rickshaws this year in which 100 of them have been flagged off as phase 1 on Friday. Of the 100 beneficiaries, 62 were from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.