Curb on heavy vehicles in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police has announced that heavy vehicles will be prohibited from 6 am to 1 pm from August 9 on the following routes: GST Road in Tambaram, Chrompet, and Pallavaram; Pammal–Kundrathur Road; Thiruneermalai Road; 200-ft Radial Road; Tambaram–Velachery Road; and Gandhi Mudichur Road.

This is intended to ease traffic congestion during rush hour. The following are the diversion points, police said: Heavy vehicles coming from Kundrathur to Chennai will be diverted at Anankaputhur bypass service road near Erikarai junction and Thiruneermalai road-Erikkarai Road junction towards Maduravoyal bypass service road.

Heavy vehicles coming from Oragadam to Chennai will be diverted at Mudichur Road-Outer Ring Road junction towards Outer Ring Road.