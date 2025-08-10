Curb on heavy vehicles in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police has announced that heavy vehicles will be prohibited from 6 am to 1 pm from August 9 on the following routes: GST Road in Tambaram, Chrompet, and Pallavaram; Pammal–Kundrathur Road; Thiruneermalai Road; 200-ft Radial Road; Tambaram–Velachery Road; and Gandhi Mudichur Road.
This is intended to ease traffic congestion during rush hour. The following are the diversion points, police said: Heavy vehicles coming from Kundrathur to Chennai will be diverted at Anankaputhur bypass service road near Erikarai junction and Thiruneermalai road-Erikkarai Road junction towards Maduravoyal bypass service road.
Heavy vehicles coming from Oragadam to Chennai will be diverted at Mudichur Road-Outer Ring Road junction towards Outer Ring Road.
Heavy vehicles coming from Kancheepuram to Chennai will be diverted at Mudichur Road-Outer Ring Road junction towards Outer Ring Road. Heavy vehicles coming from Chengalpet to Chennai will be diverted at Tambaram flyover southern side bridge mouth Old Check Post and GST Road-Tambaram top of flyover towards Velachery. Heavy vehicles coming from Maduravoyal to Chennai will be diverted at Maduravoyal bypass ambulance point and GST Road- Irumbuliyur junction towards Perungalthur.
Heavy vehicles coming from Chengalpet to Chennai will be diverted at Singaperumal Koil towards Sriperumbudur, Vandalur Outer Ring Road towards Padappai, Vandalur old bridge towards Walajapath Road. Motorists are requested to use OMR and ECR to reach their destination.