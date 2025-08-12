Chennai Metro Rail Limited commissions consultancy for major corridor extensions

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has initiated consultancy contracts to develop Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for two significant extensions aimed at expanding the city’s metro network.

The first project focuses on a roughly 7-kilometre extension of Corridor 4, stretching from Lighthouse to the High Court. This expansion is expected to enhance connectivity along the Marina Beach and provide improved access to key government offices, including the Secretariat. The extension aims to cater to daily commuters as well as tourists, addressing the growing demand for seamless transit options in Chennai’s densely populated areas.

Meanwhile, the second project envisions a new 21-kilometre corridor linking Tambaram, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, and Velachery with Guindy Metro Station on Corridor 1. Designed to integrate Chennai’s southern suburbs with the existing network, this corridor promises enhanced multimodal connectivity at key hubs such as Tambaram, Medavakkam, Velachery, and Guindy, facilitating smoother transfers across transit modes.

CMRL has appointed Systra MVA Consulting India Pvt Ltd to prepare the DPRs for both corridors, awarding contracts worth INR 38.2 lakh and INR 96.2 lakh for both the extensions respectively. The consultancy work is scheduled to be completed within 120 days.

The agreements were formalised in a signing ceremony attended by M.A. Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL; T Archunan, Director (Projects); and Parveen Kumar, Senior Vice President at Systra MVA Consulting.

The DPRs will conduct a comprehensive assessment covering alignment options, ridership projections, multimodal integration potential, and technical feasibility. These reports will form the critical groundwork for informed decision-making on project execution and funding, a release stated.