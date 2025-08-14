A production in loving memory of Zakir Hussain

In 2018, Chennai witnessed a historical performance by Pandit Birju Maharaj. Under his presence, a disciple, Guru Neha Banerjee, conceived a festival dedicated to preserving and promoting the art of Kathak in its purest form, ‘Smriti’. Neha recalls, “Looking at the position of Kathak in the city, we thought it would be a very good idea to promote it here.”
Following the legendary dancer’s demise, the festival transformed into a tribute to his legacy. “Known not only as a dancer but also as a singer, painter, and percussionist, Maharajji celebrated art in all its forms,” adds the festival organiser. Reflecting this spirit, since 2023 the festival has opened its stage to diverse dance traditions, while also introducing educational components for students.
This year’s edition, Smriti 2025, pays homage to the late tabla maestro, Pandit Zakir Hussain, who shared a close bond with Birju Maharaj. The Padma Vibhushan Pt Birju Maharaj Smriti Award will be conferred posthumously upon Zakir Hussain, as well as on the city-based Bharatanatyam couple, VP Dhananjayan and Shanta Dhananjayan. Additionally, for the first time, the Pt Birju Maharaj Yuva Puraskar Award will be presented to Kathak artiste Shanky Singh. “I think this is the best way to remember my gurus,” says Neha.
The festival is a three-day celebration with a line-up that features performances across genres by top rated artistes of the country. Neha adds, “It is about the greatness they [the artistes] bring to their craft — their time, dedication, and contribution — and their spirit of giving to society through art. These awards are an inspiration for others, especially the upcoming artistes.”
The festival also serves as a learning ground for young dancers, offering them a rare opportunity to witness artistes perform with precision and grace. “Seeing that kind of magic on stage is itself an education,” she adds.
Organised by Kathak Dapan Trust, which marks its fifth anniversary this year, the event coincides with the institute’s new affiliation with the Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, and is open to individuals who wish to learn any kind of art work. And, Smriti 2025 is not just about remembrance but it is about keeping alive the timeless magic of art and passing it on to the generations to come.
Smriti 2025 will be held on August 15,16, and 17 at Rukmini Arangam, Kalakshetra. Tickets are available on tikkl.com.