A production in loving memory of Zakir Hussain

In 2018, Chennai witnessed a historical performance by Pandit Birju Maharaj. Under his presence, a disciple, Guru Neha Banerjee, conceived a festival dedicated to preserving and promoting the art of Kathak in its purest form, ‘Smriti’. Neha recalls, “Looking at the position of Kathak in the city, we thought it would be a very good idea to promote it here.”

Following the legendary dancer’s demise, the festival transformed into a tribute to his legacy. “Known not only as a dancer but also as a singer, painter, and percussionist, Maharajji celebrated art in all its forms,” adds the festival organiser. Reflecting this spirit, since 2023 the festival has opened its stage to diverse dance traditions, while also introducing educational components for students.

This year’s edition, Smriti 2025, pays homage to the late tabla maestro, Pandit Zakir Hussain, who shared a close bond with Birju Maharaj. The Padma Vibhushan Pt Birju Maharaj Smriti Award will be conferred posthumously upon Zakir Hussain, as well as on the city-based Bharatanatyam couple, VP Dhananjayan and Shanta Dhananjayan. Additionally, for the first time, the Pt Birju Maharaj Yuva Puraskar Award will be presented to Kathak artiste Shanky Singh. “I think this is the best way to remember my gurus,” says Neha.