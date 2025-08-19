Bike taxi rider, man die after car rams two-wheeler in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men died after a car rammed the bike taxi they were riding and sped away without stopping early Monday morning near Chromepet.

The deceased have been identified as Balraj (48) from Athipattu in Tiruvallur, the bike taxi rider, and Balamurugan (22) from Tiruppur.

While Balamurugan died on the spot, Balraj succumbed to his injuries at a hospital a few hours later. Sources at Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing said the accident occurred around 2.40 am near a temple near Tambaram Sanatorium.

Police said after picking up Balamurugan, Balraj was riding towards Chrompet to drop him off when the speeding car mowed them down. Passersby immediately alerted emergency services, police added.

Balraj was rushed to the district hospital, and later referred to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital. Balamurugan had enrolled at a private coaching centre to prepare for competitive exams and was staying with his friends at Chromepet.

‘Only rider was wearing helmet at time of accident’

The police said only Balraj was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The bodies of both the deceased were sent for postmortem. The police have registered a case and are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and driver involved.

Cops review CCTV footage

