Fire breaks out in MRC Nagar apartment in Chennai, no injuries reported

CHENNAI: A fire broke out in a private apartment complex at MRC Nagar, Pattinapakkam, on Monday evening. No injuries were reported, police sources said. According to fire and rescue personnel, smoke and flames were noticed on the fifth floor of the building. Residents immediately alerted the control room, following which eight fire tenders, including two skylift vehicles, rushed to the spot. More than 100 fire and rescue personnel were deployed to douse off the flame.

Three persons trapped inside were rescued and brought out unharmed while others were shifted to a nearby school. A medical camp and ambulances were also stationed at the site as a precautionary measure. The fire was brought under control after an hour.

South Chennai district fire officer Arnisha Priyadarshini said, “We received information at 3.45 pm and immediately reached the scene. The fire had spread to the fifth and sixth floors. Three residents trapped inside were rescued without injury.” Police suspect that a short circuit might have triggered the fire. Further inquiry is under way.