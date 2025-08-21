Wimco Nagar to be developed as rail-metro-bus hub in Chennai

CHENNAI: Wimco Nagar in North Chennai is being recast as a transport hub, with Indian Railways, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) and the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) working on plans to integrate suburban, regional and urban mobility at a single node.

At Wimco Nagar, Indian Railways has proposed to extend suburban platforms to 550 metres, enabling express and mail trains - including services bound for Kolkata and other eastern destinations - to halt there. The plan is expected to transform the station from a local halt into a regional gateway, easing the passenger load on Chennai Central.

“We have suggested that Indian Railways develop a full-fledged station at Wimco Nagar, complete with waiting halls and passenger facilities. Metro land has been identified for these amenities,” a senior CUMTA official said. A multimodal integration plan has been submitted to the Railways, the official added. The master plan also includes a five-acre bus terminus on ITC land near the station, a railway ticket counter on metro-owned property, and a six-metre foot overbridge linking the metro concourse directly with railway platforms. Escalators, lifts, dedicated parking for two- and four-wheelers, share-auto bays and wider pedestrian pathways are also proposed.