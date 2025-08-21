Wimco Nagar to be developed as rail-metro-bus hub in Chennai

CHENNAI: Wimco Nagar in North Chennai is being recast as a transport hub, with Indian Railways, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) and the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) working on plans to integrate suburban, regional and urban mobility at a single node.
At Wimco Nagar, Indian Railways has proposed to extend suburban platforms to 550 metres, enabling express and mail trains - including services bound for Kolkata and other eastern destinations - to halt there. The plan is expected to transform the station from a local halt into a regional gateway, easing the passenger load on Chennai Central.
“We have suggested that Indian Railways develop a full-fledged station at Wimco Nagar, complete with waiting halls and passenger facilities. Metro land has been identified for these amenities,” a senior CUMTA official said. A multimodal integration plan has been submitted to the Railways, the official added. The master plan also includes a five-acre bus terminus on ITC land near the station, a railway ticket counter on metro-owned property, and a six-metre foot overbridge linking the metro concourse directly with railway platforms. Escalators, lifts, dedicated parking for two- and four-wheelers, share-auto bays and wider pedestrian pathways are also proposed.
Besides, the state highways department and Southern Railway are constructing a limited-use subway between Tiruvottiyur and Wimco Nagar stations, scheduled for completion by September 2025. With land requirements overlapping, CUMTA and CMRL have urged the Railways to consider land swaps to create drop-off points for cars and autos.
The Wimco Nagar scheme is backed by Indian Railways’ decision in 2023-24 to sanction `50 crore for integrating suburban stations with metro corridors across Chennai. A similar model is being explored at Chromepet, where a vehicular underpass is being redesigned to align with new station access points. CUMTA has prepared a conceptual plan, where a six-metre-wide foot overbridge is proposed to link GST Road bus stops, Chromepet railway station, the upcoming metro station and the Madras Institute of Technology campus.