Madras HC allows Anirudh concert on ECR, warns police of consequences for lapses

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday permitted music director Anirudh’s concert to be held on East Coast Road in Chengalpattu district on Saturday but issued a stern warning to the police regarding enforcement of conditions imposed on the event.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, after hearing a petition filed by VCK MLA M Babu, representing the Cheyyur Assembly constituency, cautioned that “all the conditions imposed for issuing permission by the police have to be strictly followed; and if anything untoward happens, the police will have to face the consequences.”

The judge said he would keep the petition open.

Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodharan, appearing for the police, submitted that the organisers had obtained permission from the authorities and that several conditions had been imposed to ensure the smooth conduct of the concert.