Madras HC allows Anirudh concert on ECR, warns police of consequences for lapses

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday permitted music director Anirudh’s concert to be held on East Coast Road in Chengalpattu district on Saturday but issued a stern warning to the police regarding enforcement of conditions imposed on the event.
Justice N Anand Venkatesh, after hearing a petition filed by VCK MLA M Babu, representing the Cheyyur Assembly constituency, cautioned that “all the conditions imposed for issuing permission by the police have to be strictly followed; and if anything untoward happens, the police will have to face the consequences.”
The judge said he would keep the petition open.
Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodharan, appearing for the police, submitted that the organisers had obtained permission from the authorities and that several conditions had been imposed to ensure the smooth conduct of the concert.
Babu, in his petition, stated that the programme was going to be held without proper permission at Seekinamkuppam, which he alleged is a very narrow place and would cause disturbance to the public.
He further alleged that the police had given permission without being aware of the ground situation and without considering the real problem.
The petitioner pointed out that the 2023 programme of AR Rahman, which also took place on ECR, “turned into a nightmare due to overcrowding and mismanagement.” He also recalled the difficulties people faced during the 2024 Air Show on the Marina.
Babu prayed for the court to issue directions to the organisers to at least postpone the event “unless and until they can fully comply with all safety and infrastructure requirements at a suitable venue.”
Stating that local residents had been informed that the streets would be used for parking vehicles, he said, “if such arrangements are made, it would cause hardships to the local residents.”