Rapido rider, aide held for drugging, robbing priest

CHENNAI: A 61-year-old priest was allegedly drugged and robbed of his jewellery by a Rapido bike taxi rider and his accomplice at MGR Nagar, police said on Thursday.

According to the police Anil Kumar of Seethalai Sattanar Street, had hired a Rapido service on August 8 to attend a function in Kelambakkam. The driver, identified as David Ilavarasan (24) of Ayanavaram, later began contacting the priest frequently, citing financial distress and seeking help.

The police said that two days ago, Ilavarasan visited Anil Kumar’s residence along with his friend Gangadharan, an autorickshaw driver. While interacting with the priest, Ilavarasan allegedly asked for water. When Anil Kumar returned with it, he was sprayed with a chemical that caused him to faint. On regaining consciousness an hour later, the priest found that his two-sovereign gold chain and a ring were missing. He lodged a complaint with the MGR Nagar police.

Following an investigation, a special team arrested Ilavarasan and Gangadharan. Sources said preliminary inquiry suggested that Ilavarasan had kept in touch with the priest after dropping him off, often complaining to him about his financial troubles. He had allegedly blackmailed him before carrying out the robbery, police said. Both the accused are in custody and further investigation is underway.