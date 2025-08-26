Stray dog attacks 77-yr-old during fight with pet dog

CHENNAI: A 77-year-old man from Jayalakshmi Nagar near Poonamallee was bitten by a stray dog while walking close to his house on Sunday. Police said the incident occurred when a pet dog and a stray got into a fight, and the stray attacked the passerby, identified as Krishnan.

Neighbours rushed him to a hospital, where he was given nine stitches on his leg. Sources said the stray dog has been impounded and is being monitored for signs of rabies.

Dog feeder threatened

In another incident in Thiruvanmiyur, a 30-year-old woman who has been feeding stray dogs for several years accused a police constable of intimidation. She said she usually distributes food to strays around midnight, away from public spaces, to avoid inconvenience to residents.