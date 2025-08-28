Pawesome creations: Meet the dog artists

Meet Dali, the two-year-old Labrador who has now become a famous artist! Named after the renowned Spanish artist, Salvador Dali, little Dali was rescued and adopted by an artist couple in Hyderabad. Soon, they discovered that their furry pet had a thing for art. Whenever the couple started painting, Dali would run away with the paintbrush, perhaps to let them know that she wanted to participate as well. They soon got her dog-friendly paintbrushes, and Dali launched her career at nine months old with her first painting. Today, at two years old, she’s made around 38 artworks.

What makes it even more special is that not only have these paintings been picked up by buyers, who are also given the option of choosing the colours they prefer, but the proceeds from the sales have also gone towards the rescue and treatment of injured stray dogs. An annual calendar was also launched with 12 of Dali’s best paintings, and when they were sold out worldwide, it wasn’t just the canine’s paws that were applauded for being India’s first dog artist; it was also the hope that her art provided to hundreds of injured strays that was hailed by all.