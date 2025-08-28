Pawesome creations: Meet the dog artists

Every dog has its day. August 26th happens to be just that. The International Dog Day, founded in 2004, celebrates and honours our loyal and lovable canine companions who bring immeasurable joy to this world. As the universe went about observing this day with treats and events for these special beings, Indian animal lovers were fighting another battle. A court order from the Supreme Court, ordering authorities in Delhi to round up all stray dogs and place them in shelters, with an impossible deadline of eight weeks, sparked protests and outrage by various animal welfare groups and ordinary citizens. Of course, after the backlash, the court stayed the order and instead asked for the adoption of methods like vaccination and neutering as solutions to combat the stray dog menace in the capital and its suburbs. While humans fight the cause for these mute creatures, support has sometimes come from unexpected quarters, too — the dogs themselves!
Meet Dali, the two-year-old Labrador who has now become a famous artist! Named after the renowned Spanish artist, Salvador Dali, little Dali was rescued and adopted by an artist couple in Hyderabad. Soon, they discovered that their furry pet had a thing for art. Whenever the couple started painting, Dali would run away with the paintbrush, perhaps to let them know that she wanted to participate as well. They soon got her dog-friendly paintbrushes, and Dali launched her career at nine months old with her first painting. Today, at two years old, she’s made around 38 artworks.
What makes it even more special is that not only have these paintings been picked up by buyers, who are also given the option of choosing the colours they prefer, but the proceeds from the sales have also gone towards the rescue and treatment of injured stray dogs. An annual calendar was also launched with 12 of Dali’s best paintings, and when they were sold out worldwide, it wasn’t just the canine’s paws that were applauded for being India’s first dog artist; it was also the hope that her art provided to hundreds of injured strays that was hailed by all.
Dali is not the only one. A six-year-old Belgian Malinois dog from South Florida named Monkey has been training to paint for months after his special talent for art was noticed. His paintings have now become viral, with shows in galleries planned in the future. The sale of his abstract paintings has fetched enough money for causes and has made him a superstar in the process.
Dogs can indeed be trained to paint, if given the right brushes to hold. They can also identify colours as they are not colourblind. Although they may not be conceptual artists like human beings, it is heartening to see such unique efforts to raise money for a cause, thanks to the ingenuity of these pet owners. A lesson indeed for all of us, that no life on earth is insignificant. Compassion for all the beings that we share this planet with is what genuinely makes us human!