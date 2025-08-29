India is an irreplaceable partner: US Consul General

CHENNAI: US Consul General Chris Hodges on Thursday described India as an ‘irreplaceable partner’ in the Indo-Pacific, saying its role strengthens governance, rule of law, and security in the region.

Speaking at a seminar on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, organised by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, University of Madras, in collaboration with the US Consulate, Hodges highlighted India’s active role in the Quad and its contributions to humanitarian assistance and regional cooperation.

Rear Admiral Satish Shenai, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, underlined the geopolitical importance of the Indo-Pacific and called for a collaborative approach to ensuring stability.

Panels during the seminar examined power dynamics, trade, and the impact of technology on maritime frontiers, with participation from senior military, defence, and academic experts, according to a release.