‘Ayurvedic doc’ arrested for prescribing allopathy meds

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man, a Class 10 fail, has been arrested for allegedly posing as an ayurvedic doctor and prescribing allopathic medicines for the last 15 years.

Police identified the suspect as R Venkatesan, running SRS Ayurvedic Clinic on Second Main Road, Anna Nagar, for the past two years. The action follows a tip-off from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services claiming that he was treating patients without a medical degree or licence.

A joint team of health officials and the police inspected the clinic and found Venkatesan did not possess any valid documents or qualifications.

Investigators also said he had been offering treatment in parts of north Chennai for nearly 15 years. “When a patient tells him about his medical issues, Venkatesan asks them to return the next day, and in the meantime, visits a nearby allopathy doctor pretending as a patient. After getting the the required medicine from the doctor, he gives it to the patient who approached him,”

Venkatesan was remanded in Puzhal prison on Friday. The issue came to light following a complaint filed by Ravi (46), a resident of Thirumangalam. He said he had visited the clinic in August for back pain. After takin Venkatesan’s allopathic medicines, Ravi developed stomach problems. When Ravi questioned him, Venkatesan was unable to provide a proper explanation.