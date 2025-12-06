Is hygiene harming women's lungs?

Cleaning our homes as always is a step towards good health. But recent research now warns that this daily habit or deep cleaning of houses maybe a silently damaging the lungs, especially in women. A European study found that women who regularly clean or deep clean their homes experienced a lung-function decline equivalent to smoking 10-20 cigarettes in a day over the same period.
The study, which involved more than 6,000 individuals, showed that women who clean homes once a week may have measurable reduction in lung capacity even though they have never smoked. Men, interestingly, did not experience the same lung damage.
According to World Health Organisation (WHO), household air pollution contributes to 3.2 million premature deaths every year worldwide. In India, where domestic cleaning is usually done by women compared to men, the impact is particularly severe on women. Household air pollution is estimated to account for 4-6% of the nation’s total diseases rate, making it a significant yet often overlooked public health concern.
We assume that air pollution is only caused by traffic or industrial emissions, but studies show that indoor air can often be equally polluted. Cleaning products, toilet cleaners, detergents and room fresheners all emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and fine particles like PM2.5 and PM10, which remains in the air. Inhaling these can trigger respiratory issues such as asthma, chronic issues, lung damage, and even chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD). Natural products like baking soda, white vinegar, essential oils, and lemon juice can be used instead, for cleaning.
Over time this exposure leads to respiratory problems, inflammation and in some cases, irreversible interstitial lung damage.
Why women are at greater risk
Women in Indian households spend more time indoors and are typically responsible for cleaning, cooking, etc., all of these increase their exposure to indoor pollutants.
Household works like sweeping, mopping with strong disinfectants and using aerosol sprays contain fine dust and chemical fumes that remain in the air. Children in these homes also face long-term respiratory risks as their lungs are developing and are more sensitive to toxins.
Safer Cleaning Habits for Healthier Lungs
Small changes in daily cleaning practices can reduce these risks by:
Avoiding aerosol and fragranced spray cleaners whenever possible.
Using alternatives such as a microfibre cloth and plain water for dusting.
Keeping doors and windows open while cleaning for ventilation.
Choosing natural, non-toxic and fragrance-free cleaning products.
Wearing a mask or using gloves during deep cleaning to reduce chemical exposure.
The Need for Awareness
The growing population of India is now relying on quick fix cleaning sprays and strong chemical disinfectants without understanding the impact and harmful chemicals involved. Public awareness campaigns are essential to help people understand the risks, and make safer choices, and encourage manufacturers to clearly label product ingredients and potential health hazards. Cleaning product commercials always highlight their features like “long-lasting fragrance,” or “99.9% germ-killing power,” but rarely mention that these same chemicals release harmful volatile compounds into the air. The truth is that the scent of lemon or lavender doesn’t mean safety, it often signals the presence of chemicals and artificial fragrances.
Cleaning our own homes should never come at the cost of health issues. Understanding the hidden danger in everyday cleaning, and understanding these sustainable practices can protect not only just women but the entire family from any respiratory harm and health problems.
(The writer, dr Sindhu V, is a a consultant pulmonologist at SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai)