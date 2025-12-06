Is hygiene harming women's lungs?

Cleaning our homes as always is a step towards good health. But recent research now warns that this daily habit or deep cleaning of houses maybe a silently damaging the lungs, especially in women. A European study found that women who regularly clean or deep clean their homes experienced a lung-function decline equivalent to smoking 10-20 cigarettes in a day over the same period.

The study, which involved more than 6,000 individuals, showed that women who clean homes once a week may have measurable reduction in lung capacity even though they have never smoked. Men, interestingly, did not experience the same lung damage.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), household air pollution contributes to 3.2 million premature deaths every year worldwide. In India, where domestic cleaning is usually done by women compared to men, the impact is particularly severe on women. Household air pollution is estimated to account for 4-6% of the nation’s total diseases rate, making it a significant yet often overlooked public health concern.