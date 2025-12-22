Chennai: Physiotherapist spikes drink of intern, rapes her; arrested

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old physiotherapist was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly drugging and raping a 20-year-old woman who was an intern at his private physiotherapy centre near Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. The man took her to an apartment near Kolathur on Saturday under the pretext of an emergency case and allegedly raped the woman, police said.

The Kolathur All Women Police identified the accused as Karthikeyan, and the survivor, a physiotherapy student at a private college. On Saturday morning, Karthikeyan took the woman to the apartment, spiked her soft drink and sexually assaulted her, police said. The survivor, on regaining consciousness a few hours later, rushed home and informed her parents.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS, including rape, and arrested Karthikeyan.